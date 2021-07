The OnePlus Nord N200 is in a weird state right now having been semi-announced by T-Mobile last week, but not being up on OnePlus' own website. Regardless, the phone is headed to the magenta carrier where it will be available to buy from June 25. That's also when it looks like it may go up for pre-order at other US retailers, and we don't yet know exactly when or if the phone will be offered in other countries.