Pernod Ricard's New Profit Forecast Lifts Shares to Record High

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 13 days ago

PARIS (Reuters) -Pernod Ricard raised its annual profit forecast as the French drinks saw a stronger than expected recovery with the removal of COVID-19 curbs, driving its shares to a record high in early trading on Wednesday. The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac now expects organic...

money.usnews.com
