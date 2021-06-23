Cancel
Holden hosts first exhibit across the botanical garden and arboretum campuses Fairy Doors: Magical Garden Gateways

Cover picture for the article(CLEVELAND) – The fairies are returning to the forests and gardens of Northeast Ohio – this time to both the Cleveland Botanical Garden and the Holden Arboretum – and beginning Friday, July 9th children of all ages can see for themselves! The Holden team worked with 22 regional artists to create woodland and garden creations for elusive fairies who chose the botanical garden and the arboretum as their summer home. The word is out in fairy world – Greater Cleveland is a great place to live, especially in the summer!

