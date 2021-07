This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Right now, you can now find great deals on a wide variety of Samsung products thanks to Prime Day, with a ton of models hitting all-time low prices. With discounts on phones, tablets, monitors, watches and more from the tech giant, this is a wonderful time to check for bargains and snag that fancy new toy you've been coveting. You may also be able to find some really good prices from around the web even if they're not part of much-hyped sales events, including Target's Deal Days, Walmart's Deals for Days or Best Buy's Bigger Deal.