It's not that often that we get to play around with completely new art mediums here on Creative Bloq. Once you've tried the 'basics' – oils, watercolours, acrylics, pastels and pencils, it's easy to think there won't be much more to experiment with. That's why we were intrigued to find out about Gaffrey Art Material, a heavy textured acrylic paint that allows you to create an artwork like you would ice a cake – with a piping bag.