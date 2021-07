June 15 was just a normal day for two pit bulls in North Carolina hanging out in a kiddie pool in front of their home. Until they were shot. “While my mom and sister were watching the pups play in their doggie pool in the driveway, the dogs [Fred and Saki] saw their neighbor walking in the woods and ran over to him,” explained Jill Edgar Miller on a GoFundMe page she established for her sister Meg Edgar’s dogs. “He shot them in a matter of seconds. Saki, once in the neck and Fred [three times] in the chest, stomach and leg.”