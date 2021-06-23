Our View: Abingdon sports complex moves toward completion, bringing town new asset
It’s encouraging to see that construction work is now in full swing for the new Abingdon sports complex, whose origins date back at least six years. After forging through controversies that once threatened to scuttle plans for the sports facility and the adjacent commercial development known as The Meadows, the town of Abingdon now says ballfields and other elements of the complex should be ready by next May.swvatoday.com