Abingdon, VA

Our View: Abingdon sports complex moves toward completion, bringing town new asset

By Washington County News
Southwest Virginia Today
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s encouraging to see that construction work is now in full swing for the new Abingdon sports complex, whose origins date back at least six years. After forging through controversies that once threatened to scuttle plans for the sports facility and the adjacent commercial development known as The Meadows, the town of Abingdon now says ballfields and other elements of the complex should be ready by next May.

