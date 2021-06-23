THE DISH: Highlights from local menus

The Place: Cork Soakers, 837 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral; 239-542-6622; www.corksoakers.net. The Details: We could have had Irish-style fish ’n’ chips or a grilled cheese with lobster, but the daily special dubbed simply The Fish Sandwich best fit the bill for my taste buds on a recent afternoon under the ceiling fans on the covered porch at Cork Soakers. Because it was the weekend, I started with a Bitch Slap Bloody Mary, which for $10 could have been lunch with a bacon-wrapped jumbo shrimp, a soppresatta wrapped asparagus spear, a celery stalk, a dill pickle, a pepperoncini and a blue-cheese-stuffed olive.