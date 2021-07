An upcoming information session will create space for the local skating community and City of Yuma Parks and Recreation to jointly discuss the future of Kennedy Skate Park. According to Parks and Recreation Director Jason Nau, the city is not yet to the point of drafting a formal plan for the skateboarding facility housed by Kennedy Memorial Park Complex. The purpose of the meeting is to both give community members a platform to share their insights on the skate park and introduce them to Nau, who is a newcomer to Yuma by way of Hawaii.