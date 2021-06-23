Rockfish Orchard Drive , #6

$195,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: 619066. Gorgeous 5.4 acre lot located in Afton just minutes outside of Crozet and 20 minutes to Charlottesville. Conveniently located off of 151 in Rockfish Orchard neighborhood, this property has pastoral and Blue Ridge mountain views and plenty of privacy. Feel like you are a million miles away but close to all of the wineries, breweries, hiking and outdoor activities that Nelson and Western Albemarle county have to offer. This lot has plenty of room to build your dream home, have a beautiful yard with plenty of room for a large garden. Property has recently been perk tested for a four bedroom home. Firefly fiber optic internet services are available for this property. Lot has been recently perked for a 4 bedroom home.