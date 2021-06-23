Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afton, VA

Rockfish Orchard Drive , #6

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article$195,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: 619066. Gorgeous 5.4 acre lot located in Afton just minutes outside of Crozet and 20 minutes to Charlottesville. Conveniently located off of 151 in Rockfish Orchard neighborhood, this property has pastoral and Blue Ridge mountain views and plenty of privacy. Feel like you are a million miles away but close to all of the wineries, breweries, hiking and outdoor activities that Nelson and Western Albemarle county have to offer. This lot has plenty of room to build your dream home, have a beautiful yard with plenty of room for a large garden. Property has recently been perk tested for a four bedroom home. Firefly fiber optic internet services are available for this property. Lot has been recently perked for a 4 bedroom home.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Afton, VA
City
Blue Ridge, VA
City
Rockfish, VA
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Nelson, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockfish Orchard Drive#Firefly#Interact Monthly Payment#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
MLS
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy