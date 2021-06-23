Around the Town

To Jeff Evers of Lock Haven… Diane Mosser. to Rick and Lora Hanley of Monument. Incongruous — Lacking in harmony, incompatible. The City of Lock Haven and Downtown Lock Haven Inc. are hosting “Market Village on Main-Farmer’s Market” every Saturday through Labor Day. The Market runs from 9 a.m. to noon in the Main Street parking lot in downtown Lock Haven. Fresh, locally sourced fruits and vegetables, baked goods, condiments, and organic frozen meats, mushrooms, and eggs are available. Vendors include: Simone’s Bakery, Sugar Valley 4-H, Polecat Hollow Farms, and It Is What It Is. Cash, Card, and EBT accepted.