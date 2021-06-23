Cancel
Rio Rancho, NM

Roundup: No. 1 Rio Rancho baseball upset; Cleveland softball gets no-hitter

By ABQJournal News Staff
ABQJournal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 1 seeds in Class 4A and 3A baseball, St. Pius and Sandia Prep, are still alive. Surprisingly, the same cannot be said of Class 5A’s No. 1 seed. Oñate’s 1-0, nine-inning upset of top-seeded Rio Rancho was part of a long, frantic day of baseball — and softball, which featured a perfect game by the top pitcher on 5A’s No. 1 squad — across New Mexico as the state tournaments for the larger divisions in both sports began Tuesday.

www.abqjournal.com
