Charlottesville, VA

1604 Monticello Avenue , H

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than a mile to Charlottesville's vibrant and historic Downtown Mall. Only a short walk to the heart of Belmont. Mountain views from the private balcony are gorgeous and makes you feel as free as a bird! This Unit H is cheerfully sun-filled and a lovely open floor plan. A top floor condo with a balcony so close to UVA! Call your Realtor today! Hardwood flooring, a chef's kitchen, maple cabinetry. An ensuite spacious master bedrooms, dining room, tiled bathrooms, a walk in closet, a jetted tub, a laundry closet with stackable washer and dryer. Great opportunity to live worry free in the ever-popular Monticello Overlook Condo complex where all your exterior maintenance is well kept by the HOA, and your water and sewer and trash pickup are all included in the dues. All hvac and plumbing were updated in thorough renovation of 2005. There is no better value in a Cville condo. There are steps to the unit that are open to the elements. This unit is required to be owner occupied. Smoke free condo complex.,Formica Counter,Maple Cabinets,Wood Cabinets.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
