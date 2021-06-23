Cancel
Analysis: Greener oil or green industry? Gridlock puts Norway in a bind

investing.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSLO (Reuters) - Norway's oil and gas industry is counting on renewable power from hydro plants to cut emissions from its offshore platforms but rival demand from the green economy is putting a spanner in the works. The decision to keep investing in new oil and gas projects flies in...

uk.investing.com
