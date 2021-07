Courtney Love has been amassing a catalogue of acoustic covers from her London home, having moved to England on a whim after watching the Downton Abbey movie. She is also recording songs for her first solo album since 2004. This weekend, she used the power of song to fully park herself in the #FreeBritney camp by covering “Lucky,” Spears’ song about how constrictive and unfulfilling the life of a pop star can be. Love tears up near the end of the song. “I’m actually crying,” she says. “I fucking hate this when it happens to me.