Rigaku Names Toshiyuki Ikeda as New President and CEO Succeeding Hikaru Shimura

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Rigaku Corporation (“Rigaku”), Japan’s leading manufacturer of X-ray analysis, measurement and testing instruments, announced today that Toshiyuki Ikeda has succeeded Hikaru Shimura as President and CEO of Rigaku. Rigaku Holdings Corporation, the holding company created this year for the Rigaku Group companies, also named Mr. Ikeda as President and Group CEO , and Mr. Shimura as Chairman.

