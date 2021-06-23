Rigaku Names Toshiyuki Ikeda as New President and CEO Succeeding Hikaru Shimura
TOKYO (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Rigaku Corporation (“Rigaku”), Japan’s leading manufacturer of X-ray analysis, measurement and testing instruments, announced today that Toshiyuki Ikeda has succeeded Hikaru Shimura as President and CEO of Rigaku. Rigaku Holdings Corporation, the holding company created this year for the Rigaku Group companies, also named Mr. Ikeda as President and Group CEO , and Mr. Shimura as Chairman.www.mysanantonio.com