Rigaku Names Toshiyuki Ikeda as New President and CEO Succeeding Hikaru Shimura

WORCESTER — Michael Halperson has been appointed interim president and CEO of the EcoTarium museum of science and nature, and assumed responsibilities on June 23. “Being part of the EcoTarium’s search for its next permanent leader is a privilege," Halperson said. "This wonderful organization engages the mind and spirit of both young and not-so-young; it has a flavor and momentum all its own. My assignment is to help the very capable team continue in the right direction.”