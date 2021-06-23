Cancel
Solar Opposites Has Been Renewed For A Fourth Season

By Hayley Williams
Gamespot
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Roiland and Mike McMahan's adult animation series Solar Opposites has received an early renewal for a fourth season, which likely won't see a premiere for almost two years, The Wrap reports. The show first premiered on Hulu in May 2020, with a second season released in March 2021. A third season is due to premiere sometime in 2022.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Giambrone
Person
Justin Roiland
Person
Thomas Middleditch
#Solar Opposites#Hulu
