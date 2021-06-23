Solar Opposites Has Been Renewed For A Fourth Season

Two episodes down and three to go for the first half of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty Season 5 (check out our review of last week's episode here), and so far the dimension-hopping duo and the fam have put on a pretty impressive run. Now we're getting a look at the season's third episode, and from what we've seen so far of "A Rickconvenient Mort"? The world is trembling with fear over the evil-doings of Diesel Weasel (just go with it) until a Captain Planet-like hero comes to safe the day. Well, now we have the cold open for this Sunday's episode where we learn a few things. First, Rick and Morty are all about merch (expect those t-shirts to be online for sale before the episode ends). Second, our hero has a name: Planetina (like Captain Planet but made of everything that's sugary-sweet without having killed another living thing or polluted the environment in any way). And last? Morty's at that age and mindset now where he will drop Rick in a heartbeat to spend a little quality time with a woman who's not Beth or Summer.