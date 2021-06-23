Glencoe group working to organize 'neighbors' program

SEAMAAC welcomes applications for a Field Organizer in the Civic Engagement Program. SEAMAAC is a nonprofit organization in Philadelphia, with the mission “To support and serve immigrants and refugees and other politically, socially and economically marginalized communities as they seek to advance the condition of their lives in the United States.” SEAMAAC envisions a strong and unified society, where immigrants and refugees work alongside other Americans to build shared political, economic and social power. We envision a community where the contributions of each generation of Americans, whether Native to this land, immigrant, or brought against their will, are equally acknowledged, valued and embraced, and where all people live whole, healthy lives with joy and dignity.