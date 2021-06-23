Ranked-choice voting means a long wait for NYC and Staten Island election winners: Here's where it stands
Jun. 23—STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Most races were still too close to call Tuesday night as New York City made its way through its first experience with ranked-choice voting. Only the Republican primary for mayor — where there were only two candidates, simplifying the process — had a winner on Election Night, with founder of the Guardian Angels Curtis Sliwa declaring victory over opponent Fernando Mateo at 10:30 p.m.