Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

5 years after Brexit vote, divided UK still feels shockwaves

By JILL LAWLESS
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HejQk_0achx5J300

LONDON — (AP) — Five years ago Wednesday, Britons voted in a referendum that was meant to bring certainty to the U.K.’s unsettled relationship with its European neighbors.

Fat chance.

Voters’ decision on June 23, 2016 was narrow but clear: By 52% to 48%, they chose to leave the European Union. It took over four years to actually make the break and the former partners are still bickering, like many divorced couples, over money and trust.

And five years after a fractious referendum campaign that sparked family arguments and neighborhood disputes, Britain is still as split over Europe as ever.

“Britain is still significantly divided over the merits of Brexit,” said polling expert John Curtice of the University of Strathclyde. He says voters are split almost exactly 50-50 between “remain” and “leave” supporters, and relatively few have changed their minds since 2016.

“Over four in five people still say that they would vote exactly in the same way as they did five years ago,” Curtice said.

The country is also split on whether Brexit has been a success. In 2016, Brexit campaigners claimed leaving the EU would not only restore British sovereignty, but save the country money. Notoriously, campaigners emblazoned a double-decker bus with the claim that Brexit would give the U.K. an extra 350 million pounds ($486 million) a week to spend on its beloved national health service. The U.K.’s net contribution to the EU was actually about half that much.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government insists that Brexit is bringing new economic opportunities. Britain recently signed its first full post-Brexit trade deal, with Australia, and has applied to join a trade partnership of Pacific-rim countries.

But Britain’s trade with the EU, which before Brexit accounted for about half of all imports and exports, plummeted by 20% after the U.K. made a full economic break at the end of 2020, although the disruption from the coronavirus pandemic makes it hard to tell how much of that impact is from Brexit.

Jonathan Portes, professor of economics at King’s College London, said Brexit will be “a significant but not catastrophic” drag on U.K. economic growth for many years.

“Not a blowout, but a slow puncture,” he said.

The referendum ended the career of then-Prime Minister David Cameron, who had championed staying in the EU and quit soon after. His successor, Theresa May, tried and failed to strike a divorce deal that both the EU and Britain’s Parliament would accept and resigned in 2019.

The two most prominent Brexit champions have had mixed fortunes. Former U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage arguably did more than anyone to make Brexit happen, but never won a seat in Parliament despite repeated attempts. He founded, and then left, the Brexit Party, and remained in the public eye as Britain’s most vocal supporter of Donald Trump. He is currently out of frontline politics.

Johnson, who led the official “Vote Leave” campaign, became prime minister in 2019 by promising to “get Brexit done” after years of wrangling. He succeeded in leading Britain out of the EU -- and straight into another crisis, the coronavirus pandemic.

He leads a nation divided over more than just Brexit. Far from bringing the U.K. together, Brexit has frayed the bonds between the different parts of the United Kingdom.

It has increased support for independence in Scotland, which voted in 2016 to remain in the EU but had to leave the bloc when the rest of the U.K did. It also has destabilized Northern Ireland, which borders EU member Ireland, by imposing new trade barriers between it and the rest of the U.K. that have angered Northern Ireland's pro-British unionist community.

As for the divorced couple itself, Britain and the EU are squabbling, with Britain urging the bloc to show flexibility and the EU threatening legal action unless the U.K. sticks to the Brexit agreement.

British Brexit minister David Frost, who led negotiations for the U.K. side, said Tuesday that many Brexit supporters like him were surprised at how rocky the relationship had become.

“It’s not something that we want,” he said. “The sooner we can move beyond the settling-down process the better.”

___

Follow all AP stories on Brexit at https://apnews.com/hub/Brexit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
49K+
Followers
53K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Farage
Person
David Cameron
Person
Theresa May
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Ap#Britons#The European Union#Eu#Conservative#Post Brexit#King S College London#Parliament#U K Independence Party#The Brexit Party#Pro British#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
News Break
Brexit
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Tories ‘nasty party’ over foreign aid cuts as Labour unveils ‘buy British’ plan

The Conservatives will again be seen as the “nasty party” unless they halt their furiously contested £4bn cuts to foreign aid, Ruth Davidson has warned.The former Scottish Tory leader accused Boris Johnson of ducking a promised vote for MPs because he will lose it, amid a fresh push by Tory rebels to try to force a vote before the Commons enters its summer recess in less than three weeks’ time.Meanwhile, despite praising Labour’s candidate Kim Leadbeater, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has suggested that Sir Keir Starmer deserves the credit for the party’s narrow electoral victory in Batley and Spen,...
EuropeTelegraph

The Northern Ireland Protocol is undermining the Good Friday Agreement

The EU has agreed to a three month truce to allow the sale of chilled meats from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. It’s a welcome move but, as Lord Frost, one of the most effective members of the Government, tells this newspaper, this is only a tiny part of what’s wrong with the Protocol.
PoliticsThe Independent

Why close ties between Germany and the UK are essential, even after Brexit

Obviously such things are highly confidential, but when Angela Merkel met the Queen, the two might well have given one another a meaningful glance when the words “Boris Johnson” cropped up. These two stateswomen have plenty of stamina, and lots of experience of the odd people – mostly men – who so often end up in No 10, and of course Johnson ranks as one of the more unusual. The Queen is on her 14th British prime minister, but the chancellor of Germany has been around long enough to be onto her fifth.
EconomyPosted by
TechRadar

EU warns UK not to abandon GDPR post-Brexit

The European Union has officially classified UK data protection practices as “adequate” under GDPR, permitting the free flow of data between the pair after the temporary post-Brexit arrangement comes to an end this week. However, the new agreement will expire in four years’ time, after which it will need to...
Economychemistryworld.com

UK share of Horizon 2020 funds dropped £1.5bn since Brexit vote

The UK’s scientists have missed out on £1.5 billion in Horizon 2020 funds since the country voted to leave the EU in 2016. Campaigners say that the figures reveal the extent to which Brexit uncertainty damaged collaborations between UK researchers and their colleagues across Europe. Before the Brexit vote in...
Politicskentlive.news

Five years after the Brexit referendum - here are five things we've learned

On June 23, 2016, the UK went to the polls to decide the future of the country’s EU membership. The vote to leave the EU – decided by a slim but definite majority of 51.9% to 48.1% – ushered in major constitutional, social, economic and political upheavals, as the country sought to define exactly what Brexit would mean. Five years later, here’s what we’ve learned.
JobsThe Guardian

UK’s East Timorese population faces loss of rights after Brexit

Thousands of East Timorese people who fled the country in the 1990s could lose their rights to work, rent a home or access the NHS in three days’ time because of Brexit. Campaigners say many of the estimated 15,000-strong population in the country do not understand that if they do not apply for settled status to the Home Office by Wednesday they will lose their rights.
Public Healthnewsbrig.com

Five years on, Brexit bedevils pandemic-hit UK

Five years on from Britain’s shock decision to quit the European Union, the wounds opened by Brexit have yet to heal, and analysts say its far-reaching changes are only just beginning. The coronavirus pandemic has masked the economic dislocation caused by the referendum verdict, which backed severing five decades of...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Five years ago, the UK voted to leave the EU – this is what I remember from that surreal Brexit results night

Where were you when Britain voted to leave the European Union? I was in the Southbank Centre, covering the Remain campaign’s official election night party for this newspaper. It didn’t turn out to be much of a party.Two things characterised the get-together’s early stages: a curry buffet, and an air of unwavering confidence that they were probably going to win this thing.The night was a real rollercoaster: the early signs looked quite good for those in attendance. Nigel Farage, whose appearance on a television was met with pantomime jeers, appeared at one point to practically concede defeat.The most cautious...
EconomyInternational Business Times

Brexit Proves A Headache Across UK Business Sectors

A lone worker kneels among the vines at the Ridgeview winery in southern England, as a dozen or so visitors sample the estate's sparking wine. Demand for British wine is up domestically but at the same time, Brexit has led to a shortage of seasonal workers, increased costs and red tape.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

I still believe Brexit will be reversed entirely in this generation

Five years ago, if anyone had predicted that Brexit would be such a disaster, with riots in Belfast, gunboats in Jersey to keep out the French, and our trade with the EU in precipitate decline, I would have demurred. Don’t worry, it will be Norway or Switzerland, and it may not happen at all once there is an inevitable second referendum on the terms, I said then.How wrong. It turned out that none of the Brexit leaders had a credible plan. As soon as Theresa May started producing one, she was destroyed by Johnson, Farage and Cummings, in a...
EconomyBloomberg

Five Years On, U.K. Bulls Are Still Shaking Off Brexit Turmoil

This day in 2016, Britain’s vote to leave the European Union sent tremors across financial markets. Five years and a global health crisis later, U.K. assets are still trying to fully recover from the impact. In these 1,826 days, the U.K. has seen its third prime minister, the divorce from...
ElectionsThe Independent

Five years on from the Brexit vote – what have we learned?

The night after the Brexit referendum five years ago, I had meant to watch the first few results and then get some sleep before waking early to write about the implications of the vote. Instead, when the first result was declared at one minute past midnight – Newcastle beat Sunderland in the race to count first – it was obvious that I would be staying up all night.
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Five years on the UK divided as ever over Brexit, poll finds

Five years on from the historic referendum vote which led to the UK leaving the European Union, the country remains as divided as ever over Brexit an opinion poll has found. The survey by Savanta ComRes found that if the referendum was re-run today the result would be a narrow win for Remain – by 51% to 49% – if undecideds are discounted.