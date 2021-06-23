IHG, RIVA Development to debut Hotel Indigo brand in Saudi capital
Jun. 23—Expanding its presence in the capital city of Saudi Arabia, IHG Hotels and Resorts is bringing the world's first globally branded boutique hotel brand to the Kingdom with the signing of Hotel Indigo Riyadh King Abdallah Road. This development also marks the first hotel to be signed under the master development agreement (MDA) between IHG and RIVA Development Company via its wholly owned subsidiary RIVA Hospitality for Hotel Services Company.