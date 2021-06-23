Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

IHG, RIVA Development to debut Hotel Indigo brand in Saudi capital

By Arab News, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
tribuneledgernews.com
 12 days ago

Jun. 23—Expanding its presence in the capital city of Saudi Arabia, IHG Hotels and Resorts is bringing the world's first globally branded boutique hotel brand to the Kingdom with the signing of Hotel Indigo Riyadh King Abdallah Road. This development also marks the first hotel to be signed under the master development agreement (MDA) between IHG and RIVA Development Company via its wholly owned subsidiary RIVA Hospitality for Hotel Services Company.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Industry#Ihg#Hotels#Ihg Hotels And Resorts#Mda#Riva Development Company#Fastfact Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
India
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Dual-Branded IHG Hotel Opens in Nice, France

IHG Hotels & Resorts is growing its Premium & Essentials Collections in France with two new hotel openings in partnership with HPVA HOTELS. Crowne Plaza Nice - Grand Arenas and Holiday Inn Express Nice – Grand Arenas are the new openings of the hospitality brand. Located on the stunning French...
TravelCNBC

Time to travel: IHG Hotels giving away stays around the world for a year

After 16 long months of a global pandemic and numerous lockdowns, are you ready to get out of the house and finally go on that vacation you've wanted to take but couldn't? IHG Hotels & Resorts is offering one U.S.-based traveler the opportunity to stay at their properties 'rent-free' in locations across the world, for one year, through its new sweepstakes known as the 'Department of Epic'.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Radisson Hotel Group debuts in a new African market with the signing of Radisson Hotel Djibouti

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the signing of Radisson Hotel Djibouti. The hotel marks the Group's entry into the country and brings its East African portfolio to 18 hotels and over 2700 rooms in operation and under development, strengthening its strategic position in the region. This new signing further underscores the Group' presence as the hotel company active in the most countries on the African continent with close to 100 hotels in operation and under development.
Chinahospitalitynet.org

J Hotel Shanghai Tower Debuts At The Summit Of Shanghai

J Hotel has debuted its inaugural property today atop the Shanghai Tower, the tallest skyscraper in China and second-tallest in the world. J Hotel Shanghai Tower has reached a new milestone of success among China's homegrown hotels as it occupies the highest point in Shanghai. Jin Jiang International Hotels, China's largest and the world's second-largest hotel group, debuts the premiere luxury hospitality brand after dedicating ten years into its detailed curation, masterful craft, and opulent design. J Hotel weaves together broad influences from different realms of art and culture to bring a unique luxury perspective to Shanghai. It merges artistic touches throughout its design for palatial staterooms and the best in lifestyle, wellbeing, food & beverage, technology, and hospitality services, presenting an exclusive travel experience crafted with authentic Chinese flair.
Militaryhospitalitynet.org

IHG Army Hotels And Lendlease Announce Opening Of Second Phase Of Candlewood Suites On Fort Jackson

IHG Army Hotels and Lendlease today announced the opening of the second new Candlewood Suites on Fort Jackson - Lendlease and IHG Army Hotels' fifteenth Candlewood Suites hotel in the high-quality portfolio made possible through Privatization of Army Lodging (PAL). The two-building, 317-room hotel is now fully completed, following the West building opening in October 2020.
Industryftnnews.com

Hotel Brands Lose Their Brand Value during the Pandemic

As holidays are canceled and people are instructed to work from home, the hospitality sector has reached an almost complete standstill both from tourism, as well as corporate travel. As a result, the total value of the top 50 most valuable hotel brands has decreased 33% year-on-year, down from US$70.2...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

World’s Top Hotel Brands Lose Nearly $23 Billion in Brand Value

Total value of world’s top 50 most valuable hotel brands has declined by 33% (US$22.8 billion) as sector negotiates fallout from COVID-19 pandemic. Hilton retains title of world’s most valuable hotel brand, despite recording 30% brand value decrease to US$7.6 billion. Hyatt is fastest growing brand in top 10 and...
LifestyleBusiness Insider

Taj Named Strongest Hotel Brand In The World

MUMBAI, India, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- Indian Hotels Company (IHCL),South Asia's largest hospitality company, announced that its iconic brand, Taj, has been rated the Strongest Hotel Brand in the World by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation consultancy in its annual 'Hotels 50 2021' report. This report recognizes the most valuable and strongest hotel brands across the globe.
Public Healthhospitalitynet.org

Hotel Brands Expect Hybrid Events To Flourish Post-Pandemic

While events and group business streams have largely laid dormant through the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, hotel brands and operators say conversations and future bookings with meetings planners show dramatic changes in what they're looking for in some events. This includes expansions of what the industry had dubbed "hybrid...
Travelhotelbusiness.com

Hotels debut for Hyatt, IHG and Red Roof

Hyatt, IHG and Red Roof are opening new hotels across the U.S. Hyatt Place Evansville/Downtown, the first Hyatt-branded hotel in the Evansville, IN, region, has opened. Owned by Kinship Hospitality LLC, the hotel is a joint venture led by Kinship Hospitality LLC and operated by General Hotels Corporation, the 139-room property is located close to Evansville Regional Airport and within walking distance to the Ford Center, home of Evansville Thunderbolts Minor League Hockey and University of Evansville Basketball. It is also a few blocks away from Victory Theatre and Old National Events Plaza, as well as top museums and cultural attractions including the Children’s Museum of Evansville, Evansville African American Museum, the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science and the World War II LST 325 Naval Ship.
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

How Dynamic Hotel Awards Work With Accor, Hilton & IHG?

We earlier today published a piece about the possible Pros and Cons of dynamically priced hotel awards (read more here), and (not so) surprisingly, there are far more cons than pros. I thought it would be a good idea to look at how Accor (purest dynamically pricing chain), Hilton, and...
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

IHG Europe Newly And Soon Opening Hotels

IHG Hotels have started to again promote newly and soon opening hotels and have updated the page for Europe. There are some interesting openings, such as the InterContinental Rome, InterContinental Baku, and Crowne Plaza Budapest. You can access IHG’s page for new hotels in Europe here. New Hotels:. Conclusion. IHG...
LifestyleForbes

9 IHG Hotels That Are Absolute Bargains On Points

With nearly 6,000 hotels and 16 brands worldwide, the InterContinental Hotels Group is one of the best for travelers. You’ll find a member hotel nearly everywhere you go and have the opportunity to earn and redeem points during your stay. Reward prices are all over the map, though. Now that...
Middle Eastfranchising.com

IHG to bring its premium brand, voco to Dubai's iconic Palm Jumeirah

The signing of ‘voco Dubai Palm Jumeirah’ aligns with IHG’s strategy to continue its expansion in the United Arab Emirates, a top tourism destination in the Middle East. The new hotel joins the voco family in Dubai, with voco Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road and the soon to open voco Bonnington Jumeirah Lakes Towers Dubai.
Worldhospitalitynet.org

IHG Hotels & Resorts To Debut In Albania With Crowne Plaza Durrës, Albania

IHG® Hotels & Resorts (IHG®), one of the world's leading hotel companies, has today announced the signing of Crowne Plaza Durrës, Albania. This franchised agreement with Mediterranean Investment Group will be a country debut for IHG Hotels & Resorts and the Crowne Plaza brand. Expected to open in 2024, Crowne...
Economyirei.com

Monarch Alternative Capital pays $360m for 10 U.S. hotels

Monarch Alternative Capital, an investment firm with approximately $9 billion of assets under management, has acquired 10 full-service hospitality real estate assets located in four states in the United States for a total consideration of $360 million. The properties were sold by Eagle Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust as part...