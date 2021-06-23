IHG, RIVA Development to debut Hotel Indigo brand in Saudi capital

Hyatt, IHG and Red Roof are opening new hotels across the U.S. Hyatt Place Evansville/Downtown, the first Hyatt-branded hotel in the Evansville, IN, region, has opened. Owned by Kinship Hospitality LLC, the hotel is a joint venture led by Kinship Hospitality LLC and operated by General Hotels Corporation, the 139-room property is located close to Evansville Regional Airport and within walking distance to the Ford Center, home of Evansville Thunderbolts Minor League Hockey and University of Evansville Basketball. It is also a few blocks away from Victory Theatre and Old National Events Plaza, as well as top museums and cultural attractions including the Children’s Museum of Evansville, Evansville African American Museum, the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science and the World War II LST 325 Naval Ship.