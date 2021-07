The Tuxedo Board of Education has appointed Jeffrey T. White as the new superintendent of schools, effective July 1. “I am thrilled to work with the Tuxedo School community. I was immediately inspired by the passion of the parents, teachers, residents and board members that I met during the process,” White said in the district’s press release announcing the appointment. “Tuxedo is an extraordinary town rich in history and culture. I look forward to collaboratively working on a team that will ensure we deliver the best possible education and academic experience to our students.”