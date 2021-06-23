“Just listen to your heart” – Nikki Cross shares positive message after debuting superhero character
WWE Raw Superstar Nikki Cross introduces new superhero persona. Nikki Cross debuted a new superhero look as she teamed up with Alexa Bliss on Monday Night Raw. Cross was surprisingly seen donning a blue superhero attire during her win over Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. She is going to be one of the eight members in the women’s ladder match next month.www.mediareferee.com