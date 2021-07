It’s actually somewhat shocking that we’re so close to July already, but I guess that’s how this whole “continuous process of time” thing works. As June rolls over to July, the days will get hotter, armpits will grow sweatier, and HBO Max will add new stuff to stream. The biggest new title on the service is arguably Space Jam: A New Legacy, but there’s plenty of other stuff worth checking out as well. Check out all the new TV shows and movies coming to HBO Max in July 2021 below.