International mezzo ends singing career at 48

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Austrian mezzo-soprano Elisabeth Kulman is ‘putting a final line under my classical singing career’. It will end in December this year. Elisabeth has been a passionate campaginer for the rights of singers in concert and opera venues. She gave up singing opera in 2015 after serial discomfort with controlling directors.

