I was eager to chat with Luke James because his acting versatility has been boundless, as demonstrated in BET's The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story as Johnny Gill as well as in Fox's Star as Noah Brooks. Not to mention, his musical abilities span far beyond the microphone, which started when he sang background for R&B singer Tyrese. From there, the NOLA native took off and penned hits for artists such as Chris Brown and Justin Bieber and eventually nabbed his first Grammy nomination for his critically acclaimed single "I Want You" in 2014.