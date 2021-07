Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.54.