Why People Are Protesting This Giant New Marilyn Monroe Statue

By Glenn Rowley
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 12 days ago
A controversial new statue of Marilyn Monroe is creating quite a stir in Palm Springs. On Sunday (June 20), city officials unveiled the piece of artwork, titled "Forever Marilyn," outside the Palm Springs Art Museum — and the event drew a mixed and heated reaction from local residents. In fact,...

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
California StateKMOV

26-foot tall Marilyn Monroe statue unveiled in California

PALM SPRINGS, CA (KESQ/CBS NEWSPATH) – The long-awaited ‘Forever Marilyn’ statue was unveiled in the City of Palm Springs, California Sunday. The 26-foot tall statue weighs 34,000 pounds and was created by Seward Johnson. The statue is based on a photographer taken of Monroe by Bruno Bernard during the 1955 filming of “The Seven Year Itch.”
Palm Springs, CAtheeagle1069.com

‘Forever Marilyn’ Making Headlines Already; Drawing Protesters Who Say Statue Is Sexist

The Women’s March L-A Foundation will have protesters in town on Sunday June 20th, 2021 as tourism leaders in Palm Springs unveil the 26 foot tall statue of Forever Marilyn. The sculpture was very popular when it was in town back in 2012, but has been a lightning rod for malcontents who argue the statue is “sexual objectification of a beloved icon” and “sexist, exploitive and misogynistic” and “has no place in Palm Springs.”
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Forever Marilyn’ statue unveiled in downtown Palm Springs met with support and backlash

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Sunday marked a pivotal day for the city of Palm Springs. After months of delays and opposition, the 'Forever Marilyn' statue was officially unveiled. Hundreds of people gathered at the event including local leaders and tourists with their cameras, ready to snap a picture with the 26-foot statue. Forever Marilyn is The post ‘Forever Marilyn’ statue unveiled in downtown Palm Springs met with support and backlash appeared first on KESQ.
