American Airlines Just Made an Announcement No Company Wants to Make. Here's What You Can Learn From It

American Airlines announced this week it is canceling about 950 flights between now and mid-July. That amounts to about 1 percent of its total flights, the airline told Inc. More cancellations may be coming as American continues to evaluate its options. The company says it deliberately chose airports where there are many alternatives for getting passengers to their destinations. It says it will notify passengers well in advance, but if you have a flight booked on American in the next few weeks, it might be wise to check that it's still scheduled to fly.