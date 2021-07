Ukraine meet Austria in what is set to be a Group C showdown to decide their fates.Both sides have one win and one defeat from their opening two games after beating North Macedonia and losing to Netherlands.A draw would likely see both teams progress, given there are four third-place spots available to get through to the round of 16, and history suggests four points would be enough.FOLLOW LIVE: Ukraine vs Austria - Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more todayHowever it is Ukraine in the driving seat, given their extra goal scored so far means a draw guarantees their...