Owensboro, KY

Southern Star moves towards net zero energy consumption at corporate headquarters

By Submitted
The Owensboro Times
 13 days ago
Owensboro, KY – Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. (Southern Star) is excited to announce renewable energy plans impacting its corporate headquarters. This summer, a solar array will be installed at the corporate headquarters facility located at 4700 State Route 56 in Owensboro, KY. The array will generate enough electricity to offset the facility’s annual power demand. This addition will make Southern Star’s headquarters the first known net zero carbon-based energy facility of its size in Owensboro. This office provides workspace to approximately 200 people.

The Owensboro Times is an online, daily local news source for Owensboro, Kentucky.

