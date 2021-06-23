Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle launches July 8 in the west

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle will launch for iOS via the App Store and Android via Google Play on July 8 worldwide (excluding Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and Japan), publisher Boltrend Games and developer Koei Tecmo announced. Pre-registration is available now. The free-to-play adventure RPG first launched for...

www.gematsu.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alchemist#Atelier#Online Game#Mobile Game#Bressisle#Ios#The App Store#Google Play#The Royal Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cell Phones
Country
Japan
News Break
Google
News Break
RPG
Related
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Atelier Online’ Global Release Date Announced, Pre-Orders and Pre-Registrations Now Live

Koei Tecmo brought Gust’s Atelier series to mobile back in 2018 in Japan with the free to play Atelier Online . Until recently, there was no word on a global release but Boltrend Games announced plans to bring Atelier Online to the West and more. Today, the company has announced that Atelier Online releases on July 8th for iOS and Android globally following its initial launch in Japan and a few other regions. Atelier Online is a 20th anniversary RPG for the series that blends features of prior Atelier games with online and co-op play. It includes characters like Ayesha, Totori, Marie, and more. Watch the Atelier Online English trailer below:
BusinessRichmondBizSense

Local chemist launching online paint brand in Manchester

A locally based chemist is dipping into another side of the paint industry. Niki Lowry next month will launch Hound Paint Co., an online-based paint brand that will sell direct to consumers. The company will be based in Manchester, out of the same building as ChemCove Consulting, a paint development...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Swords of Legends Online Headed West on July 9 - News

Publisher Gameforge and developers Wangyuan Shengtang and Aurogon announced the MMORPG, Swords of Legends Online, will launch for PC via Gameforge client, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on July 9. View the release date announcement trailer below:. Here is an overview of the game:. Dazzling MMORPG Swords of Legends...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Xianxia action MMORPG Swords of Legends Online is launching July 9

We’ve finally gotten a date for Swords of Legends Online: July 9th. I say this as if it’s been a game we’ve been covering a long time, but in reality, we didn’t even know it existed as a possibility here in the west until April when Gameforge casually announced it, so this has been a zippy turnaround all told.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Cotton Reboot! delayed to July in the west

After we previously heard that Cotton Reboot! was planned for June 25 in the west, the game has been delayed by about a month. ININ Games, Success, and Beep have set a new release date of July 20. For those that missed out on our previous coverage, check out the...
Video Gameschristcenteredgamer.com

Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe (PC)

ESRB Rating: Teen for Fantasy Violence, Language, Mild Suggestive Themes, Partial Nudity, Use of Alcohol. Thank you Koei Tecmo Games for sending us this trilogy to review!. The Atelier series, by Gust (who Koei Tecmo purchased and then absorbed early last decade) has been going on for almost 25 years now, and they have had a nearly yearly release cycle for most of that time. For the first 15 years or so, the series was primarily on PlayStation platforms. Outside of some spin-offs, the Mysterious trilogy, starting with Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book, was the first mainline Atelier game to be released on Windows PC in the West. (There were a couple of Japan-only PC ports for early games, but the last release of this kind was in 2000.) I don't know if you remember what Steam was like back in 2016 or so, but JRPGs (Japanese RPGs) were selling like hotcakes at that time, so it doesn't surprise me at all that not only did Atelier get in on the action, but that it was successful - they have released every game on PC since.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Crash Drive 3’ Launching on ALL the Platforms July 8th with Full Cross-Platform Online Play

The Crash Drive series of open-world stunt-driving games dates back more than a decade, with the most recent entry Crash Drive 2 gracing mobile and PC platforms for several years now with a Nintendo Switch version arriving early last year. And it’s not hard to see why the game has been so successful: It’s crazy amounts of fun. You’re plopped into large open-world maps and automatically connected with a lobby of other players online in the same map. Once you’re there you’re free to do pretty much whatever you want. You can roam around solo and try to complete various challenges or discover secrets, or you can partake in the numerous types of competitive events that crop up every few minutes.
Video GamesGematsu

Ayo the Clown launches July 28

2.5D clown-themed platformer Ayo the Clown will launch for Switch and PC via Steam on July 28, developer Cloud M1 announced. “Ayo won’t stop at anything in order to rescue his beloved pooch and as a result is a very well traveled clown,” said Cloud M1 game director Xiu Liang in a press release. “The world of Ayo is a weird but wonderful place filled with more things to see and do than you can shake a balloon stick at! Ayo the Clown is finally arriving on July 28 and we can’t wait for players to join the fun.”
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

The Game Archaeologist: Anarchy Online, from launch to now

July 27th 2001. On this date, Funcom pulled the trigger on Anarchy Online, launching it in North America with a planned release in Europe a couple of months later. Don’t miss last week’s entry in this column when we covered Anarchy Online’s pre-launch development!. Almost instantly, the game and its...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny Has Launched in the West

Nippon Ichi Software’s turn-based strategy RPG Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny launched in Japan earlier this year, and has now released in the West as well. While in Japan the game is available on Nintendo Switch and PS4, elsewhere, it has launched exclusively for Nintendo’s hybrid defiance. You can check out its launch trailer below, which shows plenty of new gameplay footage.
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

Nier Reincarnation Will Launch In The US In July

Square Enix has now seemingly confirmed the launch date for its upcoming mobile title, Nier Reincarnation. According to IGN, the launch for the US version of Nier Reincarnation will happen in July. The game was released in Japan in February of this year, followed by pre-registration in the US a...
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Atelier developer Gust teases something for July 6

Gust - developers of the Atelier and Blue Reflection series - have teased *something* upcoming on July 6 via the company's official Twitter account. The message is a short one: "Coming 7/6". July 6 is next Tuesday, so we won't have to wait long to see what this post is...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Swords of Legends Online posts preload and name-claim schedule ahead of July 9 launch

As the xianxia action MMORPG Swords of Legends Online inches ever closer to its July 9th PC release date, those who have pre-ordered the game have some dates they’ll want to keep in mind. First off, the game will be available for pre-download starting on Wednesday, June 30th, at 1:00 p.m. on Steam and at Thursday, July 1st, at 1:00 a.m. EDT via Gameforge’s client. Secondly, players who pre-ordered will get to pre-create their characters and register character names starting on July 2nd at 8:00 a.m. EDT and ending on July 5th at 8:00 a.m. EDT.
Video GamesAnime News Network

NieR Re[in]carnation Smartphone Game Launches in West on July 28

Square Enix announced on Monday that NieR Re[in]carnation, the first smartphone game in the NieR video game franchise, will launch for iOS and Android devices on July 28 in the West. The company began streaming an opening cinematic video:. The "command action RPG" launched for iOS and Android devices in...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Star Trek Online Launches Summer Lohlunat Festival

Star Trek Online is one of those MMORPGs – the ones that you may hear word about every now and then, but have no idea just how popular it really is. Star Trek Online has been going strong for over 11 years now, with a dedicated and passionate playerbase keeping it afloat. Now, Star Trek Online has announced its next content update, bringing a tropical adventure to the sci-fi MMO.
Video Gamesbuffalonynews.net

'The Witcher: Monster Slayer' mobile game launches in July

Washington [US], July 3 (ANI): 'The Witcher' universe is about to expand with the release of 'The Witcher: Monster Slayer', a free augmented-reality exploration game. As per The Verge, 'The Witcher: Monster Slayer', the upcoming Pokemon Go-like augmented reality game for mobile devices set in 'The Witcher' universe, will be released on July 21.
Video GamesGematsu

Shin Megami Tensei V ‘Daily Demon Vol. 017: Sraosha’ video

Volume 17 of Atlus’ “Daily Demon” video series for Shin Megami Tensei V introduces returning demon Sraosha. Shin Megami Tensei V is due out for Switch on November 11 in Japan and November 12 worldwide. Read more about the game here. Watch the latest trailer here. Watch the video below.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Farlight 84 review: Experience battle royale in a post apocalyptic wasteland

Battle Royale games have been popular for quite a while now with titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile gaining a lot of popularity and downloads globally and there’s been a recent influx in the number of Battle Royale games dropping in for players to try out. Even titles like Square Enix now have a Battle Royale spinoff on mobile- moving away from the usual role-playing elements of the series. Farlight is yet another title looking to join these other games dominating the platform but the question is if it is good enough to be considered a good game by today’s standards. Here in this article, we will review Farlight 84 and share our first impressions of the game.
Video GamesGamespot

Latest GTA Online Update Celebrates Fourth of July

GTA 5 Online is celebrating Fourth of July with new bonuses and rewards. In the new weekly update, players can get extra bonuses from activities like espionage and treasure hunting. And if you're a player who is into collecting digital fashion, Business Battles is giving out American cultural artifacts like beer hats.

Comments / 0

Community Policy