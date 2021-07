Mobile gamers patiently waiting for the highly anticipated arrival of the new Nier Reincarnation mobile game, will be pleased to know that the first mobile title in the Nier series will be launching on both Android and iOS devices next month and will be available to play from July 28th 2021 onwards. Nier Reincarnation will be available to download for free and will include in app purchases. Check out the official trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the game.