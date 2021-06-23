Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

News & notes (6/23/21)

By staff
hudsonvalleyone.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTopics include: Summer festival at Opus 40 launches arts collaboration; Hudson Valley Brassroots Festival announces July 24 lineup; Rehabilitation of historic Vanderbilt Pavilion underway; Ulster BOCES celebrates Class of 2021’s top three students; and more . . . This page can be viewed only by subscribers. Lost your password?. Not...

hudsonvalleyone.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts#News#Ulster Boces Celebrates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
New Paltz, NYhudsonvalleyone.com

New Paltz village notes (6/23/21)

Topics include: Senior housing next to Ridge complex; First New Paltz Apartments public hearing set; and Serdah plan to be reviewed in August . . . This page can be viewed only by subscribers. The Woodstock Times, New Paltz Times, Kingston Times, Saugerties Times and Almanac Weekly have been consolidated...
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Anyone Recognize This Poughkeepsie Business?

Living in and around the Hudson Valley for over twenty years, I consider myself one of those people that can remember what many businesses were before they closed down. We have a ton of places that sit abandoned all across the area and anytime someone asks me what used to be there, I'm pretty good at having an answer.
Sportshudsonvalleyone.com

This week in sports (6/23/21)

A compilation of the latest sports news . . . This page can be viewed only by subscribers. The Woodstock Times, New Paltz Times, Kingston Times, Saugerties Times and Almanac Weekly have been consolidated into one news source… Hudson Valley One. Available in print and on-line. Subscribe today.
TV & Videoscbslocal.com

Wednesday’s Show Info (6/23/21)

Prado Academy (on Facebook) Instagram at ff_pal_center. At Tolenas Winery on Friday, June 25th, July 30th, and August 13th, all movies start at 8 pm. Tickets are $10 per person or buy a pass for $30 and get tickets to all three movies, plus popcorn, and early entrance for best seating.
Williamstown, KYGrant County News

6/24/21 Church notes

Will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. -Psalm 91:1. • Sunday service at 5 p.m. • Church is located in Fellowship Hall of Mason Baptist Church, 220 Mason-Sipple Rd., Williamstown, KY 41097. • Visit our Facebook page for more information. Cherry Grove. Pentecostal. Church of God. • Pastor -...
Saugerties, NYhudsonvalleyone.com

Letters to the editor (6/23/21)

Topics include: Saugerties must do something about loud trucks, motorcycles; An unfair and inaccurate depiction; STR restrictions create hardships for Woodstock homeowners; How to best shape our future; and more . . . This page can be viewed only by subscribers. Lost your password?. Not yet a subscriber? Sign up...
Kingston, NYhudsonvalleyone.com

Sun Voyager bassist Stefan Mersch explains his band’s survival and evolution

The Hudson Valley has a rich history of bands willing to explore the far corners of the psyche and often add a little psychedelic flavor into the mix. From the pyro-enhanced alt rock of SpinCycleLava to the delicate psych folk of Globelamp to the anything-goes jazz-influenced mind romp of Ultraam, many bands who have graced local stages over the years have been unafraid of venturing into parts unknown.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Wednesday’s Show Info (6/23/21)

Ice Dye http://www.thewildestco.com Instagram: @thewildestcompany Discount Code: 15% off with code: GOODDAY The CO-OP Spot Grand Opening June 26th 11:00 am to 2:00 pm 315 12th Street Sacramento http://www.thecoopspot.com Summer Pet Prep Charlotte Reed Twitter: @petrendologist http://www.thepentbuzz.com Epi-Pet Sun Protector http://www.epi-pet.com CBD Living Calming Chews http://www.CBDLIVINGPET.COM Water-Saving Tips http://www.Bonney.com Future Beer http://www.drinksustainably.com Shoe Drive http://www.gofund.me/56bdc63d Instagram: Serina__nicole Bella the Unofficial State Wrestling Champ Fabio Prado Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy Prado Academy (on Facebook) ASAP Fitness 1405 Market Lane asap.fitness New in the Neighborhood http://www.www.nashandproper.com Socials: @nashandproper Fairfield PAL Parking Lot Skate Nights July 2-August 27 7pm -10pm A FREE PAL Membership required Call 422 6288 to sign up Space is limited, advanced registration required Facebook page at @Fairfieldpal1 Twitter at @pal-fairfield Instagram at ff_pal_center. Movie Nights at Tolenas Tickets: http://www.agandartfilmfestival.com At Tolenas Winery on Friday, June 25th, July 30th, and August 13th, all movies start at 8 pm. Tickets are $10 per person or buy a pass for $30 and get tickets to all three movies, plus popcorn, and early entrance for best seating. Movies include “Field of Dreams”, “Cool Runnings”, and “Dirty Dancing”.