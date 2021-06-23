CITY OF OLEAN HUMAN RESOURCE SPECIALIST The City of Olean is seeking qualified candidates for the part time position of Human Resource Specialist. Salary is $20-$25 p/hr. depending on qualifications. Work involves the administration of personnel and labor relations policies, compliance management with NY State Civil Service, Labor Law, and related work. Minimum qualifications are established by the Civil Service Commission of Cattaraugus County. Candidate must pass a Civil Service Examination after appointment. Applications and Job Description with required qualifications are available at the City of Olean Auditor’s Office in the Olean Municipal Building, 101 E. State Street, Olean, NY 14760 or by calling 716-376-5666. Information is also available on the City’s web page at www.cityofolean. org.