Pair of Jets transferring to Cumberland

After a successful freshman campaign, NOC Enid Jet Jordan Coffey will be joining left handed pitcher Alex Smith in transferring to Cumberland University next season. Coffey finished the season with 15 home-runs, which ranked fourth on a Jets team that was third in homers in NJCAA Division II. The Deer Creek product came flying out of the gates to start the season, knocking 14 out of the park in his first 18 games of the season. Coffey batted .319 this season with a .767 slugging percentage and 38 RBI.