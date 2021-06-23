Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers shut out Diamondbacks 5-0, but lose Daniel Vogelbach to a hamstring injury

By @BrewersFanJP
brewcrewball.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Brewers’ bad game yesterday, they managed to turn the tables with a much better day today. Unfortunately, it came with an injury for the second straight day. The game started off quick, as Kolten Wong hit the third pitch of the game out to right for a quick 1-0 lead. Meanwhile, Freddy Peralta allowed a ground rule double to Ketel Marte and a walk to David Peralta in the first, but nothing else. However, the Diamondbacks lost Marte for the game with left hamstring tightness.

www.brewcrewball.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Stefan Crichton
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Pavin Smith
Person
David Peralta
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Brad Boxberger
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Daulton Varsho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks 5 0#Mantiply#Il#Brewers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Narváez, García, Peterson lead Brewers to 11th straight win

PITTSBURGH — Omar Narváez had five hits, Avisaíl García drove in five runs and Jace Peterson added four RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers rolled to their 11th straight victory, 11-2 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. It is the Brewers’ longest winning streak since they began the 1987 season with...
MLBnumberfire.com

Ketel Marte (hamstring) out of Diamondbacks' lineup Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder/outfielder Ketel Marte is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. What It Means:. Marte was removed from Tuesday night's game in the first inning due to a tight left hamstring. He is considered day-to-day. Pavin Smith will...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 1: Wait, what?

Record: 21-53. Pace: 46-116. Change on 2004: -6. It has been a rough couple of weeks to be a Diamondbacks’ fan. The team saw the previous franchise record of 14 consecutive losses obliterated, as they piled up 17 defeats in a row. They lost in every way imaginable. Blowouts? Check, four of the defeats being by six or more runs. One-run losses? Check. Five of those. Bad pitching? Check, for sure, with a team ERA of 6.88 during the streak. Lack of offense? Check: three shutouts, and another game where the D-backs managed one hit [we get to see that starter, Freddy Peralta, tomorrow night]. But this evening, the team finally managed to get their ducks in a row. The best start in a month, a solid bullpen performance and clutch hits when they needed them. The streak is over, folks!
MLBDaily Tribune

Brewers first baseman Daniel Vogelbach is placed on the injured list, leading to another callup for Keston Hiura

PHOENIX – The Milwaukee Brewers are hoping the third time is finally the charm for Keston Hiura. The first baseman returned Wednesday after his second stint with Triple-A Nashville was unexpectedly cut short when Daniel Vogelbach was placed on the injured list after straining his left hamstring on a crazy baserunning play in the previous night’s 5-0 win at Chase Field.
MLBseehafernews.com

Freddy Peralta, 3 Relievers Shut Out Arizona On 2 Hits 5-0

Freddy Peralta and three relievers shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks on two hits in a 5-0 win Tuesday night. Kolten Wong and Christian Yelich homered as Milwaukee held on to the tie for first place in the National League Central Division with the Cubs. Arizona returned to its losing ways...
MLBPosted by
Vail Daily

Brewers beat Rockies 5-0 to complete sweep

MILWAUKEE — Keston Hiura homered, doubled and drove in three runs to back a sharp performance by Eric Lauer, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory. Lauer (2-3) struck out six over six innings of two-hit ball. After the Rockies loaded...
MLBnumberfire.com

David Peralta out of Diamondbacks' Monday lineup against Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is not starting in Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Peralta will receive a breather after Pavin Smith was announced as Arizona's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 200 batted balls this season, Peralta has produced a 5.5% barrel rate and a .249...
MLBSportsGrid

Christian Yelich to Sit Sunday Against Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich will sit out of Sunday’s finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates. https://twitter.com/FantasyLabsMLB/status/1411688782236114947. Yelich last played in the Brewers’ 11-2 victory over the Pirates Saturday, going 1-for-5 with a double. A regular fixture in the Brewers’ lineup, Yelich has appeared in 51 games this season, hampered by stints on the injured list because of a back injury. He is slashing .252/.414/.499 with five home runs. Among batters with at least 200 plate appearances, he ranks fourth in OBP, behind Max Muncy, Buster Posey and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
MLBTribTown.com

Dickerson, Wade homer as Giants beat Diamondbacks 11-4

PHOENIX — Alex Dickerson and LaMonte Wade Jr. homered, and the San Francisco Giants stopped a four-game slide by pounding the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-4 on Friday night. The Giants broke it open with Thairo Estrada’s two-out grand slam in the ninth inning against J.B. Bukauskas. Estrada also had an RBI double in the fifth.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers win 11th straight as they pummel Pirates, 11-2

The Milwaukee Brewers went for their 11th win a row against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and they got. At the end of the day, Omar Narvaez had 5 hits, Avisail Garcia had 5 RBI, Jace Peterson had 4, Eric Lauer was solid, and Christian Yelich barely saw a good pitch to hit as he walked 3 times. By the end of contest, the Brewers took down the Pirates 11-2 and secured that 11th victory in a row.
MLBMidland Daily News

Milwaukee-Pittsburgh Runs

Brewers first. Luis Urias grounds out to third base, Ke'Bryan Hayes to Phillip Evans. Christian Yelich walks. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Omar Narvaez singles to center field. Christian Yelich to second. Avisail Garcia doubles to deep center field. Omar Narvaez scores. Christian Yelich scores. Jace Peterson doubles to deep right field. Avisail Garcia scores. Keston Hiura walks. Jackie Bradley Jr. lines out to deep left field to Ben Gamel.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Peralta scheduled to start for Brewers at Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers (51-33, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (29-53, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (7-2, 2.17 ERA, .87 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-8, 4.85 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +155, Brewers -179; over/under is 8 runs.
MLB101 WIXX

Omar Narvaez’s 5-hit day helps Brewers rout Pirates

Omar Narvaez had a career-high five hits, Avisail Garcia drove in five runs and Jace Peterson drove in four more Saturday to help the visiting Milwaukee Brewers blast the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-2 for their 11th straight win. Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer (3-3) pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run and...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Winning streak comes to an end at 11 games, Brewers shut out by Pirates 2-0

Well, the winning streak eventually had to come to an end. Unfortunately, it came before we all got burgers. Freddy Peralta was on the mound today, and it was a getaway Sunday lineup with regular starters Christian Yelich and Omar Narvaez getting the day off. It didn’t take long for the Pirates to get on the board, with Kevin Newman (the second Pirates batter) hitting a home run to stake the Pirates to a 1-0 lead. The Brewers did have an opportunity in the next inning, loading the bases with one out, but Freddy Peralta tried to bunt a run in, and it ended up being a double play to end the inning.