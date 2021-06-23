Dame Dash Slams Jay-Z for His 'Only One Man to Eat Syndrome' Amid Rock-A-Fella's Lawsuit
The record executive also describes the 'Empire State of Mind' rapper as a liar and a 'bully' for trying to stop him from selling his shares at the record label. AceShowbiz - Dame Dash has called out Jay-Z for taking a legal action against him. The record executive, who has been sued by the "Big Pimpin'" spitter for allegedly trying to sell his "Reasonable Doubt" album as NFT, slammed the MC for his " 'only one man to eat' syndrome."www.aceshowbiz.com