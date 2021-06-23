Cancel
Dame Dash Slams Jay-Z for His 'Only One Man to Eat Syndrome' Amid Rock-A-Fella's Lawsuit

By Dindha Dwi Amelia Megawati
AceShowbiz
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe record executive also describes the 'Empire State of Mind' rapper as a liar and a 'bully' for trying to stop him from selling his shares at the record label. AceShowbiz - Dame Dash has called out Jay-Z for taking a legal action against him. The record executive, who has been sued by the "Big Pimpin'" spitter for allegedly trying to sell his "Reasonable Doubt" album as NFT, slammed the MC for his " 'only one man to eat' syndrome."

Celebritieshypefresh.co

Jay-Z Sued HipHop Photographer Jonathan Mannion For Allegedly Selling His Photos

Working relationships can either be beneficial to both parties or turn sour over time. In Jay-Z’s case, the rap mogul’s previous partnership with HipHop photographer Jonathan Mannion recently hit a dead end. Apparently, Hov hired Mannion years ago to do a cover shoot for Reasonable Doubt. Of course, the two had a great working relationship back then. However, times have changed. Jay-Z sued Mannion for allegedly exploiting his name without consent. Where did it all go wrong?
CelebritiesBillboard

Jay-Z’s Lawyer and Damon Dash Clash Over Truth, NFTs and Conflict of Interest

In new court documents, Dash argues that Alex Spiro can't represent Roc-A-Fella and Jay-Z at the same time -- but Spiro says those claims (and others) are "nonsense." On June 22, a judge sided with Roc-A-Fella Records in the label's lawsuit against co-founder Damon Dash, filing a temporary restraining order prohibiting Dash from his alleged attempt to sell a portion of the copyright to Jay-Z's 1996 debut album Reasonable Doubt as an NFT. The case continues to stir up drama, as Dash is now trying to disqualify Roc-A-Fella's legal counsel.
Musicnickiswift.com

What's Really Going On With Damon Dash And Jay-Z?

Damon Dash and Jay-Z are one of the most prominent cases of besties falling out in the music industry. Co-founders of Roc-A-Fella records alongside Kareem Burke, the rap icons launched Jay-Z's debut album "Reasonable Doubt" under the label in 1996, per Hot New Hip Hop. Dash took a risk because, as Jay-Z divulged to MTV in 2009, "nobody would sign me."
MusicComplex

DaBaby Is Looking to Collaborate With Jay-Z: ‘Who I Gotta Talk To?’

Since becoming a breakout star in 2019, DaBaby has joined forces with some of the biggest names in the game. We’re talking everyone from Drake and Lil Yachty to Young Thug and Post Malone to Chance the Rapper and Yo Gotti. Impressive, no doubt; but there is one artist who DaBaby is eager to connect with: Jay-Z.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Wendy Williams Speaks On Jay-Z & Foxy Brown Rumors: "She Hit It Before Beyoncé"

For decades, there have been rumors about Jay-Z and Foxy Brown. The New York rappers collaborated way back when in the 1990s and there was gossip that they crossed the line from friendship to lovers, and on the most recent episode of her talk show, Wendy Williams re-fueled the fire. We recently reported that Foxy Brown had partnered with Kim Osorio to pen an autobiography due out sometime this year and.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Mariah Carey had the best response to Jay-Z feud claims

Mariah Carey had a hilarious response to claims she was feuding with Jay-Z, who runs her record label Roc Nation. Earlier this week, the rumour mill went into overdrive with reports that Mariah and Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, had come to blows. One story suggested a "blazing row" led Mariah to "sensationally quit the rapper’s management company" three years after signing her contract.
Celebritiescompletemusicupdate.com

Damon Dash hits back at Roc-A-Fella lawsuit over alleged Reasonable Doubt copyright NFT

Damon Dash has formally responded to legal action by Roc-A-Fella Records – the label he co-founded and co-owns – which seeks to stop him from selling the rights to Jay-Z’s debut album ‘Reasonable Doubt’ via an NFT drop. The court should not issue a motion to that effect, Dash argues, because he has never tried to sell the rights to Jay-Z’s debut album ‘Reasonable Doubt’ via an NFT drop. Oh, and also, the law firm repping Roc-A-Fella should be chucked off the case due to a conflict of interest.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Damon Dash Says JAY-Z Beef Is With Kareem 'Biggs' Burke - Not Him

Roc-A-Fella Records was founded by Damon Dash, Kareem “Biggs” Burke and JAY-Z in 1995 under the Def Jam Recordings umbrella. Responsible for albums such as JAY-Z’s The Blueprint, Kanye West’s The College Dropout and Memphis Bleek’s The Coming Of Age, the legendary Hip Hop imprint was one of the most lucrative labels in late ’90s/2000s rap. Ultimately, Roc-A-Fella crumbled due to rumored friction between Hov and Dash.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Dame Dash Says Jay-Z Wanted To Cut Out Biggs Burke From Roc-A-Fella

Damon Dash and Jay-Z have been going at it in court after it was reported that Dash was attempting to sell Reasonable Doubt as an NFT. The legal saga resulted in Hov and his team successfully filed to block the auction of the album as a non-fungible token but Dash insisted that he never tried to sell the album. Instead, he was trying to sell his third of the record label, which includes his shares on Jay-Z's debut album.
New York City, NYHipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Drops ‘Reasonable Doubt’ 25th Anniversary NFT After Sonning Damon Dash In Court

New York, NY – The ever-savvy businessman JAY-Z is celebrating the anniversary of his debut album while also proverbially spitting in the face of his ex-business partner. In a clear-cut power move, JAY-Z commissioned “multidisciplinary” artist Derrick Adams to carve out a Reasonable Doubt non-fungible token (NFT) released on Friday (June 25) — exactly 25 years after its initial release date through Jigga and Damon Dash’s ex-record label, Roc-A-Fella Records.

