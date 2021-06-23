Dame Dash Slams Jay-Z for His 'Only One Man to Eat Syndrome' Amid Rock-A-Fella's Lawsuit

Damon Dash has formally responded to legal action by Roc-A-Fella Records – the label he co-founded and co-owns – which seeks to stop him from selling the rights to Jay-Z’s debut album ‘Reasonable Doubt’ via an NFT drop. The court should not issue a motion to that effect, Dash argues, because he has never tried to sell the rights to Jay-Z’s debut album ‘Reasonable Doubt’ via an NFT drop. Oh, and also, the law firm repping Roc-A-Fella should be chucked off the case due to a conflict of interest.