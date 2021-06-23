Backstage News On The Diamond Mine’s Debut On WWE NXT, Original Plans
As seen during this week’s episode of WWE NXT, The Diamond Mine finally made their “official” debut. According to a report from Fightful, there have been a lot of plans for the group in recent months. As seen, the stable was revealed to be Roderick Strong, Hideki Suzuki, and Tyler Rust. Malcolm Bivens will be serving as their manager. The stable that debuted on Tuesday night is due to NXT increasing their focus on the Cruiserweight division. Of course, Kushida is the current Cruiserweight Champion, hence why the newly-formed stable attacked him.www.ewrestlingnews.com