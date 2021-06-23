Cancel
WWE

Backstage News On The Diamond Mine’s Debut On WWE NXT, Original Plans

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs seen during this week’s episode of WWE NXT, The Diamond Mine finally made their “official” debut. According to a report from Fightful, there have been a lot of plans for the group in recent months. As seen, the stable was revealed to be Roderick Strong, Hideki Suzuki, and Tyler Rust. Malcolm Bivens will be serving as their manager. The stable that debuted on Tuesday night is due to NXT increasing their focus on the Cruiserweight division. Of course, Kushida is the current Cruiserweight Champion, hence why the newly-formed stable attacked him.

www.ewrestlingnews.com
Tessa Blanchard
Hideki Suzuki
Roderick Strong
