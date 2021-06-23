Cancel
Building a network to support next-generation manufacturing in Missouri

 13 days ago

Regional roundtables bring together small manufacturers and university researchers. Missouri manufacturers, chambers of commerce and business and economic development organizations will team up with University of Missouri System researchers over the next 18 months in a series of roundtable events across the state aimed at strengthening Missouri’s manufacturing sector. The first roundtable was held on May 25 with several manufacturers from northeastern Missouri.

