Does Sophie have a place in the long-term future of This Is Us? It’s a big question entering season 6, and for many reasons. She and Kevin were each other’s first real loves, and there’s always going to be something romantic about their story. Meanwhile, Kevin and Madison did not actually get married in the season 5 finale, and the flash-forward to Kate’s wedding showed that he was with someone. Is it Madison? There’s evidence that it is, but that still doesn’t rule Sophie out down the road.