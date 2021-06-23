Letter: Never forget

(NEWTON/OLNEY) We here at WVLN-WSEI-WIKK-WOWA pray that everyone out there listening will take some time this weekend to remember what took place this weekend 245 years ago in Pennsylvania. It was a year and three months early, in April 1775, that the Revolutionary War broke out with battles from only a handful of colonists wishing for total independence from Great Britian. Then a year and two months later, in June 1776, the Continental Congress met in Philadelphia considered the first motion calling for the independence of the colonies. After a virtual unanimous vote nearly a month later, on July 2nd, 1776, the Continental Congress approved the resolution for independence and two days later on July 4th formally adopted the Declaration of Independence. Let’s not forget the sacrifice that the members of the Continental Congress and their families, plus the many colonists, all endured in securing American’s freedom so long ago.