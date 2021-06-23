Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letter: Never forget

Quad Cities Onlines
 12 days ago

I propose the City of Davenport build an "Angel Garden" in a conspicuous location at Fejervary Park to memorialize our children killed by guns or violence. This garden should consist of a separate monument for each child stating their name, age, date of death and, when possible, a photograph of the victim. They're gone, but we must never forget.

qconline.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Larry D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Isabella County, MIMorning Sun

Letters to the editor

I have been following the discussions about temporarily housing refugee children in Warwick Living Center. I had the privilege of working with migrant children in central Michigan for 30 years. The relationships with my students and their families enriched my personal and family life in ways I couldn’t have anticipated. My students were some of the most valuable community members that I had the pleasure of knowing. Many of them became business owners, teachers and other professionals.
SocietyThe Eagle-Tribune

Letter: We are never stronger than when we are united

The Fourth of July has always been a day dominated by flag waving, festivity and fireworks. It is a day to honor the Declaration of Independence and its signers, who pledged to each other their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor. It is easy for us to forget that...
U.S. PoliticsQuad Cities Onlines

Letter: Will we recover?

As I watched the news last night and today (June 25), I wondered why our vice president went to El Paso and not where the majority of immigrants cross over the border; why she didn't go to to see the horrific "holding cages" these immigrants are being held in; or why didn't she speak with the people that live on the border that have found immigrants who have died on their properties or ruined their properties or homes?
Books & LiteratureSheridan Press

Letter: Words matter, choose wisely

If you work with words, there inevitably comes a time when the urge to offer gratuitous comments about the use of the language grows overpowering. So, stop beginning sentences with “so” for no purpose. Speaking and writing are your inviting yourself into the domicile of another's mind; and you should always wipe your feet, and words, before you do. Relying overly on “so” and “well” and “but” denotes a lack of interest in what you shovel into the ears or eyes of your audience.
AmericasHuntsville Item

OUR VIEW: Happy Birthday America

This weekend marks another birthday celebration in our great nation's history. It marks a time of division, unrest, name-calling and general petty behavior. The blame game here is easy, but the hard part is looking across at your neighbor and being grateful that we are all Americans. We celebrate this...
Washington Post

On the road to forgetting history

The people involved in the process of renaming the nation’s schools and streets are acting very naively [“Arlington board to vote on renaming Lee Highway,” Metro, June 18]. In an attempt to remove any vestige of the United States’ brutal past by whitewashing local place names, these individuals unknowingly benefit the very racist tendencies they wish to abolish.
ElectionsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Forget Afghanistan, focus on U.S. voter suppression

David Ignatius’ column “A Summer of Pain Awaits Afghanistan” (June 25) is clear on the problems facing Afghanistan once the United States departs. While tragic, why is the Afghan government so weak that even after 20 years of American assistance, it is unable to repel the Taliban?. Letter: What about...
Conway, NHconwaydailysun.com

William Marvel: Forgetting 1947

Amateur gardeners are usually the first to recognize drought. Town and suburban dwellers may notice their lawns growing a bit yellow, but with plenty of municipal water they just turn on the sprinklers, and may only think about how dry things are when sprinkler bans are imposed. Commercial farmers often have irrigation systems in place, and use them so regularly that even they don’t notice how far behind they are in rain until rivers and ponds start running low. It’s the person with a fragile water source, who has to sprinkle the tomatoes and peppers and cabbage and Brussels sprouts by hand whenever a couple of days go by without rain, who sees the trouble ahead.
Electionstucson.com

Letter: A Letter to Kyrsten Sinema

Americans are sick to death of inaction- on justice, on climate change, on voting rights, and they're sick of the realization that they're falling farther & farther behind while a tiny few get obscenely rich. We sent democrats to Washington to enact change, not prop up a dysfunctional status quo. But that's exactly what you're doing Kyrsten. Why?
ReligionAthens Daily Review

Reflections: Our nation and prayer

In 1787 the future of the fledgling United States hung in the balance. The Articles of Confederation that had been adopted at the end of the American Revolution had proven inadequate. It appeared that the union between the individual states would soon disintegrate and the American experiment would be short-lived.
ReligionNew Castle News

COLUMN BY BILL TINSLEY: Our nation and prayer

In 1787, the future of the fledgling United States hung in the balance. The Articles of Confederation that had been adopted at the end of the American Revolution had proven inadequate. It appeared that the union between the individual states would soon disintegrate, and the American experiment would be short-lived.
Politicsfreedom929.com

INDEPENDENCE DAY / LET’S NOT FORGET

(NEWTON/OLNEY) We here at WVLN-WSEI-WIKK-WOWA pray that everyone out there listening will take some time this weekend to remember what took place this weekend 245 years ago in Pennsylvania. It was a year and three months early, in April 1775, that the Revolutionary War broke out with battles from only a handful of colonists wishing for total independence from Great Britian. Then a year and two months later, in June 1776, the Continental Congress met in Philadelphia considered the first motion calling for the independence of the colonies. After a virtual unanimous vote nearly a month later, on July 2nd, 1776, the Continental Congress approved the resolution for independence and two days later on July 4th formally adopted the Declaration of Independence. Let’s not forget the sacrifice that the members of the Continental Congress and their families, plus the many colonists, all endured in securing American’s freedom so long ago.
The Dalles, ORcolumbiagorgenews.com

‘Never Forget Garden’ dedicated at Oregon Veterans Home

THE DALLES — Nearly 40 visitors, staff and residents gathered at the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles on June 16 to dedicate a “Never Forget Garden” in the outer roundabout in front of the facility. Through an initiative started in 2018, the Society for the Honor Guard of the...
Goldsboro, NCGoldsboro News-Argus

Have faith, a new day is coming

Days have a way of resembling one another, reimbursing remembrances of times past. They bring the essence of good times and bad, good emotions and bad. They are triggers from the past, and some do not regard them as they can cause one to be stagnant and complacent. They are the essence of times waking the soul and heart to once again stand and relive places and times that have been long passed.
FestivalKTVZ

Independence Day Fast Facts

Here’s a look at Independence Day, celebrated on the Fourth of July. The 245th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence will be celebrated July 4, 2021. History. July 4, 1776 – The Continental Congress adopts the Declaration of Independence while meeting in Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Statehouse...
Penn Yan, NYchronicle-express.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Say no to cashless society

The more we hear about a cashless society, I wonder if anyone is really thinking of what this really means?. A cashless society mean no cash Zero! It does not mean mostly cashless, and you can still use a "wee bit of cash here and there." Cashless means fully digital,...
SocietyGreensburg Daily News

John Krull column: If we can keep it

One July 4, a group of white men in South Carolina decided to mark the holiday in a peculiar and tragic fashion. They were part of the Red Shirts, a white supremacist group appalled that Black Americans had some political power in South Carolina, the state where the first shots in the Civil War were fired and the first blood was drawn.
Muscatine, IAQuad Cities Onlines

STORIES OF HONOR: She was born to lead

It has taken a long time for Monica Coussens-Danner to muster the courage to tell her story of loss, triumph, sexism, hardship, and leadership while serving our country. Her complicated journey started when she was a young girl living on a farm in New Liberty, Iowa with her family, raising hogs farrow to finish, and learning the lessons of hard work, sacrifice and commitment. She didn’t know it at the time but it was a childhood that prepared her for a life in the military.