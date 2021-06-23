Cancel
Baxter County, AR

Applications now open for scholarship from Baxter Regional Hospital Foundation

The News
 13 days ago

Baxter Regional Medical Center is pleased to again offer the Dr. Robert L. Kerr Medical/Dental Student Scholarship Program, established to assist medical and dental students from the Baxter Regional service area with tuition. The goal of this scholarship is to encourage medical and dental students to practice in the Baxter Regional service area after completion of their medical or dental degree. “We have great pride in our area medical and dental students, and are excited to offer this opportunity to them as we strive to remain comprehensive, independent and community driven,” said Ron Peterson, Baxter Regional Medical Center President and Chief Executive Officer.

