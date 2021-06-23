Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Akron, OH

James and Marguerite Pearson gift of $2 million creates endowed chair for Akron Children’s Hospital

Posted by 
James Stephens
James Stephens
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bK5ai_0achsUnG00
Marguerite and James Pearson with Elise Bonsky/akronchildrens.org

AKRON, OH — A gift worth $2 million from James and Marguerite Pearson has created the James F. and Marguerite A. Pearson Endowed Chair in NeuroDevelopmental Sciences for Rare Diseases at Akron Children’s Hospital.

The chair will be held by pediatric neurologist, Dr. Vivek Veluchamy. The Pearsons, of Wadsworth, made the gift in order to give appreciation for the care their granddaughter, Elise Bonsky of Copley, receives at Akron Children's Hospitals' NeuroDevelopmental Science Center (NDSC).

The chair aims to acknowledge outstanding performance, give a tool to recruit and retain talent and serve as funding to support NDSC patients and families.

The new chair was announced June 10 at the NDSC when the Pearsons were thanked by president and CEO of Akron Children’s, Grace Wakulchik for their support of the department.

“The Pearsons have seen firsthand the specialized work that we do in our NeuroDevelopmental Science Center. We are grateful for their generosity and honored to name Dr. Veluchamy to this chair to recognize his outstanding work and special relationship with their family," said Wakulchik.

Elise who is currently nine years old suffers from Alexander disease, a rare disorder of the nervous system, with Veluchamy as her doctor at Akron Children's Hospitals.

“Dr. Veluchamy has been instrumental in the care Elise has received the past seven years. We believe Elise is doing so well because of the care Dr. Veluchamy has provided. Our family is beyond grateful, and we hope our support can help other families in need of care that can truly improve a child’s quality of life,” said James Pearson.

Meanwhile, Dr. Veluchamy was surprised by Pearson's gift as well as the creation.

“I am grateful, overwhelmed, and surprised. It’s been a privilege to help Elise and her family these past few years, and I’m touched by their support of the NDSC,” said Dr. Veluchamy.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
James Stephens

James Stephens

Cleveland, OH
102
Followers
129
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

News junkie, news distributor and proud father

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wadsworth, OH
Akron, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Akron, OH
Health
City
Akron, OH
City
Copley Township, OH
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marguerite Pearson
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Pearsons#Akron Children#Ndsc#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Charities
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
James Stephens

Cleveland Clinic the post-workout benefits of Cryotherapy

CLEVELAND, OH — On June 28, Cleveland Clinic reveals why a Cryotherapy can be quite beneficial for your body after you're doing a heavy workout. According to a new research, cold treatment appears to impede muscle repair after exercises. Simple ice packs and cryotherapy facilities may expose your body to temperatures as low as -200 degrees Fahrenheit, which means it can heal sore muscles faster.
Medina County, OHPosted by
James Stephens

Medina County Community Fund grants $33,000 to nine local nonprofit organizations

AKRON, OH — The Medina County Community Fund of Akron Community Foundation has just recently given $33,000 to nine local non-profit organizations. This funding makes the fund’s cumulative grantmaking total almost $650,000. Meanwhile, the funding for this year includes a $6,438 grant to Operation HOMES. The grant aims to give shelter, food and essential services to homeless individuals in Medina County.
Akron, OHPosted by
James Stephens

Direction Home Akron Canton Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities announces 2021 Sponsorship Opportunities

AKRON, OH — Direction Home Akron Canton Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities announced sponsorship opportunities for 2021. Sponsorships for this year will help the Direction Home Akron Canton Foundation achieve its two goals. The goals are to continue providing care and support for the most vulnerable in communities and to uplift the voices of partners and stakeholders.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
James Stephens

Akron Community Supported Agricultural Programs

CLEVELAND, OH — The growing season is almost here, which is an appropriate time to introduce Community Supported Agriculture programs or CSAs for short. CSA connects farmers to the community and its residents. Instead of going to the grocery store to buy food, you get a 'share' of what's locally produced by farmers on a small scale.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
James Stephens

What to look out for when swimming with your children

CLEVELAND, OH — As the official summer day just began, many people would like to go swimming and dip themselves in the pool or the beach to cool from the summer heat. Many public pools and beaches are finally back open. While it's great to cool off on a hot summer day with your kids, it’s important to keep safety in mind.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
James Stephens

Tips & tricks for using sunscreen on children from the Cleveland Clinic dermatologist

CLEVELAND, OH — Did you know that a single bad childhood sunburn can significantly increase the risk of developing skin cancer? Even so, parents know exactly how hard it is to slather sunscreen on children to protect their delicate skin from the sun. When it comes to applying sunscreen to children, Doctor Melissa Piliang, a dermatologist at the Cleveland Clinic, offers a few helpful hints.