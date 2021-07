Investors have mostly shrugged off inflation fears, however, concerns surrounding rising delta variant cases and the potential disruption of the global economic recovery has resulted in variations in major equity market performance, such as that between more restrained Asian stocks and new all-time highs in the US. The continued solid upturn in the J.P.Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI also saw regional variations, with extended strength in the eurozone and the US, while Asia continued to underperform. Investors reacted with variants in monthly factor performance by taking on more risk and exposure to momentum stocks, while shunning previously outperforming deep value shares across many regional markets (Table 1).