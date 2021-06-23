Japan flash PMI indicates further economic slowdown in June amid COVID-19 emergency and supply disruptions
Flash Services Business Activity IndexJune47.246.5. Manufacturing output declined in June, breaking the four-month growth streak, joining the service sector in decline. COVID-19 containment and supply constraints limited Japan's private sector performance in June. Employment and future expectations were the bright spots as vaccination rollout gains momentum. The au Jibun Bank...ihsmarkit.com