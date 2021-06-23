Japan flash PMI indicates further economic slowdown in June amid COVID-19 emergency and supply disruptions

India’s ban on Covid-19 vaccine exports is likely to last until October, sources say, while pandemic disruption in India is hurting the global supply chain for many other medicines. During the country’s deadly second wave in March, the Indian government stopped vaccine exports and opted to inoculate the Indian population instead. India is the largest manufacturer of Covid-19 vaccines globally, with Serum Institute of India (Maharashtra, India) expected—until now—to produce a third of this year’s global supply of AstraZeneca’s (Cambridge, UK) Vaxzevria vaccine.