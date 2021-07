The Cardinals will be represented at the All-Star Game by Nolan Arenado and Alex Reyes. Here’s the press release from MLB with all the information:. Pitchers and reserves have been named to the American League and National League All-Star Teams, as announced today by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association. The 2021 AL and NL All-Star rosters were unveiled earlier this evening during the “2021 Google MLB All-Star Selection Show” on ESPN.