Britney Spears set to make rare remarks to conservatorship judge

By The Associated Press
KIVI-TV
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a highly anticipated hearing, Britney Spears is expected to address the court in the conservatorship that has controlled her money and affairs for 13 years. If a Los Angeles judge does not make a last-minute decision Wednesday to seal the proceedings, Spears' words on the case will be heard in open court for the first time.

Britney Spears
