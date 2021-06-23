Cancel
Britney Spears set to make rare remarks to conservatorship judge

By The Associated Press
News Channel 25
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a highly anticipated hearing, Britney Spears is expected to address the court in the conservatorship that has controlled her money and affairs for 13 years. If a Los Angeles judge does not make a last-minute decision Wednesday to seal the proceedings, Spears' words on the case will be heard in open court for the first time.

www.kxxv.com
