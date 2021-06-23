Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duxbury, MA

The very structure of school sports is a table setter for abuse

Boston Globe
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter reading about the accusations of abusive behavior against since-fired Duxbury hockey coach John Blake (“Parents say they had raised alarm on coach,” Page A1, June 17), I could not help but think that in high school athletics, we have a team model established in the early 1900s that promotes obedience as an attribute and the medieval adage “children should be seen and not heard” as its North Star. These twin foundational pillars for so-called educational athletics are the table setters for abuse.

www.bostonglobe.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Duxbury, MA
Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Duxbury, MA
Duxbury, MA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Sports#High School#Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...